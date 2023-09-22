Nipah: For seventh day in a row, no new positive cases in Kerala; 915 in contact list

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala heaved a sigh of relief when health minister Veena George announced that no new Nipah cases were reported in the state on Friday. This is the seventh consecutive day of zero fresh cases in the state.

Seven more samples were tested negative and 66 people, who were on isolation, were excluded from the contact list. With this, the number of people on the contact list declined to 915 on Friday.



A total of 365 samples have been sent for the examination so far, Veena George said in a statement here after an evaluation meeting.



The condition of all those persons under treatment, including that of the nine-year-old boy, is stable as of now, she said.



The minister also said that steps would be taken to ensure facilities for TrueNat testing at all state- and district-level labs, including at public health labs.



A Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) would be prepared as per the ICMR guidelines, the minister added.



Of the six cases of confirmed Nipah infection, two persons died of the disease.



