Kochi: A man hacked a family of four at Kadayirippu in Kolenchery here over an argument on Sunday.

According to police, the accused Anoop used a knife to attack his neighbours Peter, his wife Sally, his daughter Roshni and son-in-law Basil.

The incident happened around 3 pm. A preliminary probe suggests that a dispute over honking led to the crime.

All four are grievously injured and are undergoing treatment at Kolenchery Medical College Hospital.

Anoop was arrested by Puthencruz police.