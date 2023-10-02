Malayalam
Body found floating in sea near Tanur coast in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2023 10:17 PM IST
sulaikha-death
Sulaikha. Photo: Special Arrangement
Malappuram: Fishermen found a body floating in the sea near the Tanur coast in Malappuram on Monday evening.

The rescue team recovered the body and shifted it to the Coastal police station. The deceased is Sulaikha (56), a native of Pattambi in Thiruvegappuram. She was identified by her relatives.

Sulaikha had been missing since Sunday.

The fishermen on spotting the body informed the Ponnani Fisheries Office, which then directed the rescue team of the Marine Enforcement section.

The body was shifted to the Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to Sulaikha's family after the postmortem.

