Class 9 student escapes miraculously after falling off moving bus in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: A girl student had a miraculous escape the other day after accidentally falling off an overcrowded, moving bus at Pothencode.

The incident occurred on Friday at 4:15 p.m. when she got on a KSRTC bus on her way home from school. As the vehicle moved forward, its front door suddenly opened. The student, who managed to board the crowded bus, slipped onto the road.

Fathima, a Class 9 student of Karur Lakshmi Vilasam High School and a resident of Shajahan Manzil, Thalakonam, Mangalapuram, had a miraculous escape as the back wheel of the bus was only just inches away from her. Though visibly shaken, she did not suffer any serious injuries.

The accident happened near the Vavarambalam bus stop along the Pothencode-Mangalapuram road, which is just 400 meters away from her school. Teachers rushed to the spot, learning about the mishap, informing her parents, and taking her to a nearby hospital. However, she didn’t suffer any serious wounds.

According to the bus crew, she was standing near the door, and as she turned to buy a ticket, her school bag might have accidentally gotten tangled on the door handle. As it turned, the door suddenly opened, and she was thrown off the road in the impact.

Luckily, the bus was only gaining speed and moving slowly after picking up passengers from the bus stop. Over 2,000 students study at the school. Parents complain that there are only a few buses operating during peak hours, forcing students to board overcrowded buses.