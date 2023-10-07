Malayalam
Lorry driver killed in accident at deadly curve on NH 66

Published: October 07, 2023 03:57 PM IST
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: The accident spot at Vattappara, near Valanchery on NH 66 in the Malappuram district witnessed yet another mishap on Saturday morning.
A lorry carrying a load of onion lost balance while negotiating a deadly curve on the national highway. The vehicle which was headed to Thrissur from Kozhikode plunged into the 30 feet depth adjacent to the road at 5am.
Lorry driver, Karnataka native Gopal Jadhav (41) has died in the accident. The cleaner in the lorry was injured and shifted to the hospital.
The fire force extracted the driver from the overturned lorry.   

