Minister Antony Raju says TVM flood situation under control; cites IMD's 'wrong rain forecast'

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister Antony Raju said that the flood situation in the state capital is under control as per the reports from the district authority. He pointed out that the state capital recorded 210 mm of rainfall on Saturday night and the India Meteorological Department has failed to predict the heavy rain in the district.



“Usually 35 mm rainfall is recorded in the district, but 210 mm rainfall was recorded on Saturday night. That means, the district witnessed average rainfall of three or four days within 5 hours. The extensive waterlogging continued in Kazhakkoottam and other areas close to the capital city due to the rising sea levels. The district authority as well as the government failed to alert the public as there was no warning from the weather office,” said the minister.

Aerial view of a flooded road in Thiruvananthapuram city. Photo: Special Arrangement

Confirming that the flood situation in Thiruvananthapuram city is under control, Antony Raju pointed out that the water level in Amayizhanjan canal which flooded Kannammoola declined by 20 cm on Monday. He added that the scope of increasing the depth of the canal will be examined. Roads that were submerged on Sunday are motorable now.

“ As per the latest forecast, a yellow alert is sounded for the capital till Monday noon. Heavy rain is likely to lash the district by evening,” the minister said.

Though water receded from most of the areas, waterlogging is troubling people in some places. Operation of some companies at Technopark Phase 1 is affected due to waterlogging. It is examined that waste dumped in Thettiyar River close to the Technopark disrupted water flow. Technopark and premises will continue to face flood-like situations if proper action is not taken to confirm the smooth flow of Thettiyar River. The unscientific construction of Technopark and other buildings at Kazhakkoottam is also cited as the major reason for the flooding.

Roads and housing colonies in Kazhakkoottam were flooded. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Meanwhile, power supply was restored in most of the place by Sunday midnight. Hundreds of people were displaced and several houses were damaged as heavy rain triggered floods in the capital city.

Apart from Kazhakkoottam, Thekkumoodu, Pothencode, Gowreesapattanom, Kannammoola and Maruthoor were flooded on Saturday night.