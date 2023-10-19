Malayalam
True emancipation is in women-led development, says Smriti Irani at Manorama News Conclave 2023

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2023 09:05 AM IST Updated: October 19, 2023 11:04 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the fifth edition of the Manorama News conclave at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre here on Thursday. 

The one-day event based on the theme ‘India – The Future Story’ aims at discussing in detail various challenges and opportunities before India on its path to development. 

Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama Company delivered the welcome address. He highlighted the special significance India's future holds on the eve of a general election.

Chief Editor and Managing Editor of Malayala Manorama Mammen Mathew presented gold medals to winners of the Hangzhou Asian Games at the Conclave.

LIVE UPDATES
  1 min ago

    Kerala is God's Own Country and Kashmir is Heaven on Earth. The geography and location may be different but the sentiment is the same: Omar Abdullah

    SHARE
  3 mins ago

    We want an India which gives everyone the space to practice any religion or no religion. We aspire for an India which allows you to make free choices: Omar Abdullah

    SHARE
  7 mins ago

    The morning session commences with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaking on ‘India in the perspective of Kashmir’.

    SHARE
  25 mins ago

    Chief Editor of Malayala Manorama Mammen Mathew presents gold medals to winners of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

    SHARE
  29 mins ago

    Manorama News Conclave in progress. Photo: EV Sreekumar/Manorama

    SHARE
  33 mins ago

    Managing Editor of Malayala Manorama Jacob Mathew presents token of appreciation to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

    SHARE
  38 mins ago

    Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks about the new Parliament building, Vande Bharat trains, financial inclusiveness and AI-driven technology while delivering her keynote address on India's future.

    SHARE
  52 mins ago

    True emancipation is in women-led development: Smriti Irani

    SHARE
  57 mins ago

    Rahul Gandhi is a political master of a political party and I'm only a karyakarta of the BJP. There's a huge political difference between being a master and a worker. It's this arrogance that ensured that the Congress party lost its deposit in five out of seven assembly constituencies in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in the past four and a half years: Smriti Irani

    Photo: EV Sreekumar/Manorama

    SHARE
  59 mins ago

    Minister highlights the measures taken by the government to address the rising number of child sexual abuse cases in the country.

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

The morning session commenced with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaking on ‘India in the perspective of Kashmir’.

This will be followed by ISRO Chairman S Somnath sharing his thoughts on ‘India’s space dreams’.

Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan will participate in the debate on ‘Kerala Politics in 2024’. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will outline his party’s stance ahead of the 2024 general elections. 

The afternoon session will be kicked off with an enriching discussion on ‘The Future of Cinemas and Theatres’ by Malayalam film personalities Basil Joseph, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Nikhila Vimal. 

Women politicians from Kerala K K Shailaja (CPM), K K Rema (RMP), and Shoba Surendran (BJP) will deliberate on ‘The need for widening the space for women in politics’.

Google DeepMind research director Dileep George will attempt to answer the intriguing question of whether 'Artificial Intelligence will surpass human intelligence' during one of the sessions. He will be joined by noted playback singer and CRED chief design officer Harish Sivaramakrishnan. 

Spiritual Guru and orator Gaur Gopal Das will speak about ‘The yardstick of happiness in the era of Artificial Intelligence’.

The conclave will also be noted for the presence of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who will share the plans of ‘INDIA’ front ahead of the general elections. Prominent new-generation entrepreneurs Ashok Mani and Vivek Venugopal will also analyse the new challenges and opportunities before Kerala in the business sector at the conclave.

All invitees should enter the hall before 9.15 am. For more details, log on to: www.manoramanewsconclave.com.

