Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Wayanad on three-day visit

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, will arrive in Wayanad on a three-day visit on Wednesday. During his visit, he will participate in a series of events across the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, which spans three districts: Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. Additionally, he will attend various functions in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kochi.

In Kozhikode, Rahul Gandhi will be part of a book release event featuring the speeches of the late P Seethi Haji. He will also take part in various programs in Nilambur on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the new block of Iqraa Hospital in Sulthan Bathery and participate in a review meeting on the National Highway expansion project, at the Civil Station in Kalpetta in the afternoon. He will also flag off three ambulances that were acquired for the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady, funded through his MP fund. In the evening, he will pay floral tributes at the Pazhassi Memorial in Mananthavady.

On Friday, he will present the inaugural Priyadarshini Literary Award to writer T. Padmanabhan in Kannur. He will also inaugurate the Mahila Congress state convention at Marine Drive in Kochi.