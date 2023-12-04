Malayalam
Road rage: Man attacks KSRTC driver in Aluva

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 04, 2023 12:31 PM IST
Man attacks KSRTC bus driver in Aluva. Photo: Screengrab
Topic | Ernakulam

Aluva: A KSRTC driver was brutally beaten up by a scooter rider in a road rage incident at Muttom here on Sunday evening. M H Jayakumar of Kothamangalam KSRTC depot who was injured in the attack is currently admitted to Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

In his statement to police, Jayakumar said that the motorcyclist who was travelling with his family blocked the bus. When Jayakumar questioned the scooter driver for overtaking the bus from the left side, the man forcefully opened the door and thrashed Jayakumar with a helmet. He also stomped on his chest.

Jayakumar claimed that he only questioned the man for riding the bike dangerously while travelling with family. He added that he never saw the man during the ride from Aluva to Munnar. Highway police rushed the injured driver to the hospital. As the trip got cancelled, passengers were sent to their destination on another bus.

Visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media. Though Aluva police have registered a case, the accused has not been taken into custody yet.

