Thiruvananthapuram: Adithi Benny (22), a third-year MBBS student who fell from the third floor of the hostel to the ground last week, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Adithi, daughter of Benny, belonged to Udayamperoor and studied at Sree Gokulam Medical College at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district. The police said that Adithi is suspected of having committed suicide.

She was staying at the college hostel until two weeks ago when she shifted to a rented house. Adithi’s mother also lived with her in the house.

A week ago, Adithi reached her hostel to collect some books. Sometime later, around 2 pm, she was found lying injured on the ground by some students. She was rushed to the hospital by the students and staff. Adithi was undergoing treatment in the ICU when she passed away on Saturday morning.

A police officer said that Adithi was facing a bout of depression. “She apparently jumped from the third floor of the hostel,” he added.