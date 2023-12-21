Malayalam
Karnataka ex-DSP's son detained in Lok Sabha security breach case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 21, 2023 11:47 AM IST
lok-sabha-tear-gas
Smoke from the tear gas canisters fill the Lok Sabha chamber. Photo: X/@suchisoundlover via Senthil
Topic | India

Bagalkote/ Karnataka: Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and the son of a Karnataka retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was arrested by the Delhi police in connection to the recent security breach in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday night. Jagali was booked from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote, said official sources on Thursday.

Jagali works with a multinational company in Bengaluru. He is said to be a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, one of the two intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week. According to sources, Jagali was Manoranjan's roommate during his college days.

A team by the Delhi police came and took Jagali with them, said his sister Spanda to PTI. "It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said.

Jagali did "nothing wrong", Spanda defended her brother. "Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna Jagali were roommates. Now my brother works from home", she added.

A major security breach took place in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 13, and involved smoke bombs and protests. It was unfolded on the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the parliament.

(With PTI inputs)

 

