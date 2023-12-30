Malayalam
Elderly man found murdered inside his shop at Mylapra. He was gagged and tied up

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2023 08:26 PM IST Updated: December 30, 2023 08:31 PM IST
George Unnoonny (inset) ran a provision store at Mylapra in Pathanamthitta. Photos: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: An elderly man was found dead inside his shop at Mylapra in Pathanamthitta Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as George Unnoonny (73).
His hands and legs were tied up and a piece of cloth had been stuffed in the mouth.

"We understand the motive was robbery," Pathanamthitta District Police Chief V Ajith told media persons.

According to reports, the hard disk of the store's CCTV is missing. Money kept in a drawer of the provision store (Puthuvelil Stores) has reportedly been stolen. Relatives of the deceased have claimed that a gold chain George wore has also gone missing.

George was found dead when his grandson came to check on him after 6 pm, when he regularly closed his shop. The store is situated on the highway along the Sabarimala pilgrimage route.

George's son is the secretary of a co-operative bank in Mylapra.

