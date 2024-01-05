EP Jayarajan slams police for misbehaving with MLA Vijin

Kannur: LDF convenor EP Jayarajan on Friday criticised the police for their action against protesting nurses and Kalliaseri MLA M Vijin during an agitation in front of the Kannur collectorate.



Speaking to reporters, Jayarajan said the police exhibited pitiful behaviour by seizing the mic from the MLA during his address to the nurses. "Police showed its inefficiency during the incident. Not a single police officer was deployed at the gate to prevent the protesters from entering inside the collectorate premises. As the gate remained opened and no one tried to block them, the nurses entered the collectorate. But, the Kannur town sub-inspector attempted to insult the MLA to hide police inaction", the LDF convenor alleged.

“Some police officers are deliberately trying to tarnish the good image of the force. The incident may be part of such an attempt. The MLA has filed a complaint against the SI. The Kerala Police will take appropriate action in this regard,” he added.

Jayarajan further slammed the police for registering a case against the nurses who held a dharna in front of the collectorate. "The nurses entered the collectorate premises only due to police failure to prevent them. How can they register a case against protesters for police inaction?", asked LDF convenor.

On Thursday, over 100 nurses under the aegis of Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA), conducted a protest at the collectorate to highlight several issues. MLA M Vijin inaugurated the agitation. The police registered a case against the protesters for staging the dharna at collectorate premises. When a woman police officer asked the MLA to give name and details as part of registering the case, the latter shouted the police officer. Following this, the Town SI came up in support of the woman police officer. A heated verbal tussle between MLA and SI ensued. Vijin later lodged a complaint against the police officer for insulting him as an MLA.

The police booked around 100 nurses including KGNA district president PR Seena under various sections of IPC for unlawful assembling and attempt for rioting.