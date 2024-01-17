Traffic restrictions in Kochi as city hosts PM Modi

Kochi: Traffic restrictions will be imposed in Kochi on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. He will take part in two programmes here.



At Willingdon Island, Modi will dedicate to the nation the Cochin Shipyard Ltd's international vessel repairing centre and a new dry dock. Then he will address a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive here. He would return to Delhi by evening.

Traffic police said that vehicular traffic will not be allowed from noon till 3 pm in the city given Modi's visit.

No vehicle would be allowed at High Court Junction, MG Road, Jos Junction, Pallimukku, Medical Trust and Thevara between 1 pm and 3 pm when the PM arrives for the programme at Cochin Shipyard and after to participate in the conference at Marine Drive.

The vehicles going from Vypin to West Kochi can reach near KSRTC stand via Madhava Pharmacy-MG Road-Rajaji Road and then reach Kadavantra to Vythila and proceed to West Kochi via Panambilly Nagar.

Vehicles from Kaloor should also reach Kadavanthra via Kaloor-Kathrikkadavu-Kadavanthra road and proceed to Vyttila and West Kochi. Vehicles will not be allowed from KPCC Junction to Hospital Road. Vehicles from Vyttila should take a U-turn from Kadavanthra to Kaloor Road, the police announced.

Vehicles from West Kochi to Kaloor should take a turn from BOT East via the National Highway and reach Kadavanthra via Thevara Ferry-Kundanur-Vyttila and proceed to Kaloor, police said.