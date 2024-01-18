Malayalam
SFI leader from Maharajas College stabbed in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 18, 2024 07:21 AM IST Updated: January 18, 2024 10:53 AM IST
Kochi: A leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) was stabbed inside the Maharajas college campus on the wee hours of Thursday.

The SFI Unit Secretary of Maharajas College Nasser Abdul Rahman was stabbed on the leg and stomach. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

SFI alleged that Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Fraternity Movement are behind the attack. According to reports, a group of assailants attacked Rahman with deadly weapons while he was talking to some students about a play.

The police have taken two people into custody in connection with the case. According to preliminary investigation, a clash between the SFI and the opposing gang regarding a theatre practice led to the attack. 

