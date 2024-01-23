Budget session to begin on January 25, to last 32 days till March 27

The 10th session of the 15th Assembly will begin on January 25 with the Governor's Address. The session, which is primarily to pass the 2023-24 Budget, will stretch till March 27. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present Kerala Budget 2024-25 on February 5, the first time in decades a state budget is presented on a day other than Friday. February 5 is a Monday. It is on February 8, Thursday, that the LDF cabinet would stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Centre's moves to fiscally smother states.

If the session proceeds uninterrupted, the Assembly will convene for 32 days. The discussion on the Governor's Address will be held on January 29, 30 and 31. Then the proceedings will resume on February 5.

There will be no sitting from February 6 to 11. The discussion on the Budget will be held for three days from February 12 to 14. The next 11 days from February 15 to 25 is set apart for subject committee meetings during which demands for grants will be examined in detail by the members. Then for 13 days in between February 26 and March 20, the Assembly will hold detailed department-wise discussions on budget proposals.

The dates were announced by Speaker A N Shamseer on Tuesday. He said major bills would also be taken up during the 10th session.

The bills that could.be taken up for consideration are: Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Kerala Cattle Breeding (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Code of Criminal Procedure (Kerala Second Amendment) Bill, 2023; and Malabar Hindu Religious Charitable Institutions and Endowments Bill, 2024.

Three ordinances will be passed into Acts during the session. Kerala State GST (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and Kerala Panchayat Raj ( Amendment) Bill, 2024.

However, if the general elections are declared in between, the session could be stopped midway and then reconvene at a later date, after the elections.