Guruvayur receives Swaraj Award for the best municipality in Kerala.

Thrissur: Guruvayur Municipality has received the Swaraj Award for the best municipality in the state. Guruvayur civic body was in the news recently after MB Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments, wrote on his Facebook page on January 17 that the marriage certificate of Bhagya, daughter of Suresh Gopi who is all set to contest as BJP candidate from Thrissur Lok Sabha election and Shreyas was delivered within 30 minutes.

" The certificate of the marriage attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Guruvayur was received through K Smart within 30 minutes. Within half an hour of applying through K-Smart, the bride and groom, Bhagya and Shreyas, received the certificate from the counter of Guruvayur Municipality," the Minister had posted.

During the "Thadesha Dinaaghosham" programme held in Kottarakkara on Monday Guruvayur municipality chairman M Krishnadas received the award consisting of Rs 50 lakhs prize money, a trophy and a citation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The municipality where the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple is located achieved the feat by following all the norms prescribed by the government, claimed the authorities. The 'Temple Town' municipality has been able to set an example in the field of waste management, poverty alleviation, implementation of project allocations, age-disabled projects, agriculture and education projects, they added.