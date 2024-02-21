Plus Two Model Exam question paper leaked in Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram: The Higher Secondary Model Examination question paper was leaked in Vadakara, Kozhikode.

According to reports, the English question paper for the plus two exams was circulated among students via WhatsApp ahead of the scheduled test time on Monday.



The examination was set to commence at 9.30 am on Monday, but the students reportedly received images of the printed question paper around 7.30 am. Even though the question paper breach has been identified, no official complaint has yet been lodged.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is the responsible body for the preparation of general question papers. And it dispatches the papers to schools across the state securely sealed in envelopes. Bundled in packs of 20, the question papers are stored in school lockers upon delivery, usually a week before the exams.