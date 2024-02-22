Driving test to get stricter in Kerala from May 1, official order out

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has issued an order mandating stricter norms in the driving licence test and issuance process. This comes in the wake of the decision of the government and the Transport Department to ensure that the licences issued in the state are ‘reliable’ and ‘authentic.’

Earlier, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar had also announced that there would be changes in the norms in a larger effort to ensure that the licences are not issued callously. He had also stated that the applicants would have to go through a rigorous process which would evaluate all aspects of driving, covering various terrains and road conditions.

The number of applicants allowed to take the driving test under the supervision of a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) per day has been fixed at 30. Vehicles with automatic gear and transmission and electric vehicles are not permitted for use in the driving test.

The vehicles used by driving schools should not be older than 15 years. Additionally, vehicles used for driving tests at driving schools must be equipped with dashboard cameras.

New directives