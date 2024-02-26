'Rectify mistakes, Kerala is with you', T Padmanabhan tells CM

Thrissur: The state government’s mega public outreach programme’s Thrissur zonal leg evoked curiosity among participants, as noted writer T Padmanabhan wished the government good luck in its endeavours, in a speech laced with criticism in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



The Thrissur meeting of the outreach programme was envisaged as a meeting with arts and cultural personalities.

“There are many allegations against the Kerala government. Our CM is doing a lot of work. Mistakes could have happened. I understand that he has realised those mistakes. To rectify those mistakes and march ahead is the duty of a Karma Yogi. Kerala is with you,” Padmanabhan said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose not to respond to Padmanabhan’s speech.

Koodiyattom exponent Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri took a dig at culture minister Saji Cherian. “ If the minister gets some time, he should visit the Kunchan Nambiar memorial which is in a shambles,” he said, He also criticised the organisers who did not bother to even bear the travel expense of the mass outreach programme.”

Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan said the culture minister has indeed gone there and that Sivan Namboodiri would have meant he should again visit the place. “If there are any issues, it will be sorted out,” he promised.

The CM also furiously responded to the suggestion by Shibu Chakravarthy about uplifting the K R Narayanan Film Institute to national standards.

He said the institute is functioning in an excellent manner and is being led by eminent personalities, adding that just because you get a chance to air an opinion, one should not defame an institute as a whole.

After the Kannur leg of the mass outreach programme, which stirred controversy for not allowing media, the government adopted the same stance in Thrissur too. Mediapersons were allowed to report the Chief Minister’s speech but barred from reporting the interaction with eminent personalities from the cultural spectrum.