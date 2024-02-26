No joint media briefing by Sudhakran & Satheesan at Pathanamthitta after hot-mic incident

Pathanamthitta: Despite attempts by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan to project unity during the ongoing Samaragni rally, the party appears struggling to paper over a perceived discord between the two leaders as the rally enters its final leg.

The cancellation of a press conference at Pathanamthitta exposed the underlying tension and caught the district's Congress Committee off guard on Monday. Initiated earlier this month, the state-wide yatra witnessed daily joint media addresses by both leaders, emphasizing solidarity.

The reporters who assembled before the hotel where Sudhakaran was staying in the morning were left a surprised lot at the no-show. Nevertheless, the leaders attended a Janasadas together at the Aban Stadium in Pathanamthitta town later in the day, maintaining their joint public appearance. The rally is now slated to enter the Kollam district later in the evening.

In a departure from past practices, where either the KPCC president or the Opposition leader led pre-election yatra's independently, this yatra is marked by a concerted effort to present a united front. The perceived rift between the leaders became “evident” during the press meeting held in Alappuzha when KPCC President Sudhakaran was caught on mic using letting out a scorn-filled expletive expressing displeasure over Satheesan’s late arrival.

Despite attempts to downplay the incident, Satheesan registered a strong protest with the All India Congress Committee, leading to mediation by General Secretary K C Venugopal.