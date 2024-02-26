LS Polls: K Sudhakaran likely to contest from Kannur

Kannur: UDF is likely to field Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran from Kannur in the upcoming general elections. According to reports, the All India Congress Committee has given directions to field Sudhakaran in the polls. Though Sudhakaran had declared that he won't contest the polls this time, sources hinted that he expressed willingness to review his decision as abiding by the High Command's direction, reported Manorama News.



Sudhakaran had requested the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to exclude him from the list of candidates citing the difficulty of handling KPCC president and MP posts together. As CPM has intensified the competition by fielding MV Jayarajan in Kannur, the AICC has recommended Sudhakaran's candidacy now. District and state leaderships also opined the same.

With this, all eyes are on Sudhakaran's decision. The KPCC president is yet to make an official announcement regarding this.