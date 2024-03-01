No immediate respite for Kerala, heat alert in 12 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to endure hot weather for an additional two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram said on Thursday. The situation is anticipated to alleviate slightly thereafter. In many areas, temperatures have been three to four degrees above the normal range, prompting the IMD to issue regular warnings and advisories to the public to guard against heatstroke.



Yellow alert issued

The night temperatures are also rising across the State. All regions barring hilly areas have registered a rise in temperatures. The heat index has shown a significant increase in Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram.

A yellow alert has been issued in the state as temperatures are likely to soar further in all districts except Idukki and Wayand. Temperature is expected to hit 37 degree Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts; 36 degree Celsius in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur; and 36 degree Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts. This is 3 to 4 degrees above normal.

No immediate relief

The southern state, grappling with intense heat over the past week, can anticipate some relief by the second week of March, with the likelihood of thundershowers followed by a significant drop in temperatures, according to IMD director K Santhosh.

"For the past week or so, Kerala has been registering unusually high temperatures, primarily due to light winds and clear skies. This natural temperature rise is especially pronounced in the northern and eastern regions of the state, where winds are prevalent. Currently, there's limited mixing of air, and the wind direction isn't conducive to cooling. However, if there's mixing with the sea breeze, temperatures are expected to decline," explained Santhosh.

He further stated that the prevailing wind pattern, which is not conducive to cooling, is likely to persist for another two days before temperatures begin to decrease gradually from the third or fourth day onwards.

Shifting seasons

Santhosh also noted a slight shift in seasonal patterns due to climate change, with spring contracting and the onset of summer advancing. This has led to an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures in Kerala, with a 0.2 to 0.3-degree rise in maximum temperatures and a 0.2 per cent increase in minimum temperatures compared to long-term averages.

Previously, such temperature extremes were typically observed in April, but now they're occurring as early as February. Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist at the IMD, highlighted the introduction of heat hazard warning conditions this year, with the summer forecast set to be issued on March 1 instead of April 1 as in previous years.

"Heatwave conditions are becoming more prevalent across India, particularly in South Peninsular India during March. We're issuing high-temperature and humidity warnings for Kerala and Rayalaseema, with temperatures potentially reaching 38 degrees Celsius and high humidity levels," Kumar added.

"As our extended rain forecast indicates, Kerala will get thundershowers by the second week of March, between March 7 and 14, and then the temperature will drop drastically. Kerala is like that," Santhosh added.

As the IMD predicts thundershowers in Kerala by the second week of March, both the IMD and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority continue to issue regular public warnings. Kerala schools have implemented a 'Water Bell' at 2:30 pm daily, allowing students to take breaks for hydration during school hours, while workers are advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours.

(With PTI inputs.)