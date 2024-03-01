Malayalam
Over 20 people suffer food poisoning; officials close down eatery in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 01, 2024 11:11 PM IST
The food safety department officials seized stale food from the restaurant's kitchen and rooms of the workers. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department officials here on Friday closed down a restaurant after over 20 people complained of food poisoning symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting etc. Several people, including children, were admitted to various hospitals after eating food from a restaurant- Spicy Hotel on Thursday.

The health of everyone who was affected is stable, police said, adding that the Health Department shut down the restaurant today. Presently, no one has lodged a complaint with the police, it said.

A relative of one of the affected persons told Manorama News that they had brought food from the restaurant on Thursday evening and by this morning everyone was suffering from vomiting and diarrhea.

The food safety department officials seized stale food from the restaurant's kitchen and rooms of the workers. 

“ Stale fried chicken and other food items were found stored in the kitchen and under the cots provided to the workers in their rooms,” said health inspector Prasanna Kumar.

The majority of the sick people had eaten Al fahm and Kuzhimandhi from this hotel, according to reports.

