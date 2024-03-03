Malayalam
Minister suspends veterinary varsity Dean, men's hostel assistant warden

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 03, 2024 01:03 PM IST Updated: March 03, 2024 01:04 PM IST
Dean MK Narayanan and Minister Chinchu Rani
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: J Chinchu Rani, minister for animal husbandry and dairy development here on Sunday issued an order to suspend the dean of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and assistant warden of Men's Hostel over the death of Siddharthan, a second-year student. The minister pointed out that the Dean failed to furnish his duties as hostel warden. 

“ Lapses were found in the part of the Dean. As the warden, he was supposed to be in the hostel. He doesn't need to talk about the shortage of staff. He has failed to furnish his duties,” the minister criticised Dean M K Narayanan. 

It is learnt that the minister took action against the officials amid mounting political pressure. She said that the men's hostel will be placed under CCTV surveillance. 

