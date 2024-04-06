Little relief: IMD forecasts 4 days of summer rain in Kerala from Sunday

Kottayam: Kerala is likely to experience four days of summer rain starting from Sunday, forecasted the Central Meteorological Department on Saturday. On Sunday, rain is expected in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts.

According to the Met department, on Monday, nine districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad will receive rainfall.

The weather agency has also predicted rain across all fourteen districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the districts of Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will receive rain.

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious as the Center for Oceanography and Research has warned about rough sea conditions likely to intensify on Saturday night.