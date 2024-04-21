CM recommends transfer of top cops in Thrissur over Pooram row

Thrissur: Amid the heated controversy over police cubs in Thrissur Pooram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has recommended the transfer of Thrissur District Police Chief Ankit Asokan and Assistant Commissioner Sudarsan immediately. As the Lok Sabha Polls round the corner, the two higher officials will be transferred only after seeking permission from the Election Commission. A list of three police officials has been submitted for the EC's approval, say reports.



The CM also asked Kerala Police Chief Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb to conduct an inquiry into the complaints against the police and submit a report within a week. The 'pooram' festivities had to be truncated after the police barricaded most entry points to the Swaraj round and had even blocked the Thiruvambady procession.

Meanwhile, the home department has already directed the ADGP, law and order to carry out a probe into the complaints against police.

The state government took action against Commissioner Ankit Asokan hours after visuals of the cop blocking mahouts who carried palm leaves for elephants from entering the temple premises. In the video, he was heard shouting at the mahouts and the people who carried parasols for Kudamattam.

While thousands witnessed the high-octane Thrissur Pooram on Friday here in full grandeur, controversies took the sheen off the iconic temple festival due to alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals. For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the wee hours, was held in broad daylight on Saturday, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

The alleged interference of the police in the Pooram festivities and the delayed display of fireworks triggered sharp political reactions in the state as Congress and BJP criticised the LDF government over the issue.

(With PTI inputs)