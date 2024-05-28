LS polls: EC's live vote counting trials fail due to software glitch

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major setback to the Election Commission of India (ECI), both the trials conducted by it to provide 'live updates' of the vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections through the computer network have failed.

Officials said that an improvised version of the 'encore' software – already utilised by ECI – developed a glitch due to a server problem during the trials. The first trial was conducted a week ago, while the latest one, a nationwide process titled 'dress rehearsal', took place on Sunday. Election Commission officials in Kerala did not respond to queries regarding the server issue.

ECI registers the votes cast in each electronic voting machine (EVM) on every counting table with the 'encore' software. An assistant returning officer and two computer assistants have been allotted the login and password credentials to count the votes in each Assembly constituency under a Lok Sabha seat. After each round of counting ends, these officials will upload the details from the table to the computer network with the approval of the returning officer and election observers. The uploaded data will then be made available to the media and public.

Postal votes

Meanwhile, the ECI will count the postal ballots in large special tents with all the modern facilities. This will enable counting all the postal votes in a constituency together in the presence of ECI officials and counting agents. Work on installing the tents has started in all districts. Metal grills would be set up inside the tents, demarcating where counting will occur, and counting agents will occupy the space outside the grills.

However, such tents will not be set up in districts with suitable buildings. Postal votes include those cast by armed forces personnel, others in service, and people who exercised their franchise at home.