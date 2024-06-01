Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bus rams into tree in Kozhikode, 20 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2024 07:49 PM IST
The front portion of the bus has been completely damaged. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Nearly 20 passengers sustained injuries after a bus rammed into a tree after it lost control. The accident happened at Chathamangalam in Thazhe 12 at 3.30 pm on Saturday.
Most of the passengers sustained injuries to their heads and three among them have been seriously injured. All the injured passengers were shifted to a private medical college hospital in Mukkom. The bus was coming from Mukkom and headed to Kozhikode.

The front portion of the bus has been completely damaged.
“Most of them have sustained minor injuries. Nobody's condition is critical,” said a Public Relations representative. Kunnamangalam police officials reached the spot and led the rescue operations.  

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE