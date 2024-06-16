Christian votes helped Suresh Gopi win in Thrissur, says Vellappally

Kottayam: The Muslim appeasement followed by both the LDF and the UDF facilitated Suresh Gopi's maiden win in the Lok Sabha election from Thrissur, said Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Velleppally Natesan.

In a write-up up appeared in the Yogam mouthpiece Yoganadam, Vellappally said Christians who were put off by appeasement politics found a saviour in BJP and they voted in droves to punish the CPM and the Congress. He said he was facing stiff opposition for saying the truth and was ready to be a martyr for that.

"Those who come to crucify me must think how Suresh Gopi won in Thrissur. Christians, who recognise religious discrimination, are Gopi's trump card. They could not stand the Muslim appeasement of either front and the arrogance of the League and several Muslim organisations and saw the BJP as their saviour.

"If both UDF and LDF continue this course without correcting the mistakes, the Hindus, especially the backward and scheduled classes, will follow suit," he warned.

Vellappally said his 'mistake' was to point out the injustice of nominating two Muslim leaders and one Christian to three Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant in Kerala. (While LDF nominated CPI's PP Suneer and KM(M)'s Jose K Mani, UDF nominated Adv Haris Beeran of the Muslim League).

"Even in Hindu majority constituencies, when leaders from minority communities are made candidates, the fronts do not dare to think differently in Malappuram and Kottayam.

"The Left, which fielded KJ Shine in Ernakulam, V Wasif in Malappuram and Thomas Chazhikadan in Kottayam, becomes 'secular' only when it names AM Arif as its candidate in Hindu-majority Alappuzha.

"The CPM and the CPI have sacrificed the faith of the backward and scheduled communities, who have been loyal to Communist parties since their inception, to appease the minorities. Without any thought, Muslim leaders were again nominated to the Rajya Sabha," he wrote.

"It is regrettable that some Muslim leaders have said that a case should be filed against me and I should be put in jail. It was unfortunate that even Kanthapuram AP Abubakar Musliar responded to my criticisms with harsh words," he said.