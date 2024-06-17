Malayalam
Man hacked to death in TVM, neighbour held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 17, 2024 09:53 AM IST Updated: June 17, 2024 09:56 AM IST
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 42-year-old man was hacked to death by his neighbour at Kalluvila here on Sunday. Police nabbed the accused Kumar (40) from Vazhimukku on Monday morning. The deceased is Balaramapuram native Biju.

According to police, the murder took place around 5 pm on Sunday evening. Kumar who consumed alcohol with Biju on Sunday morning reportedly visited him in the evening and attacked him with a machete. The deceased suffered severe wounds in his neck and chest. Though he was rushed to the Neyyattinkkara General Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Biju's body is currently kept at Neyyattinkkara General Hospital. Police suspect that a quarrel between the duo during the boozing session may have ended up in the murder. Biju and Kumar were friends and partners in jackruit business. 

