Samuel Mor Theophilus new head of Believers Eastern Church

Kottayam: H.G Dr. Samuel Mor Theopilus Episcopa who was the Metropolitan Locum Tenens following the demise of Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan I Metropolitan has been elected as the Head of Believers Eastern Church. He was the Archbishop of Chennai Diocese. The decision was made following a meeting of Holy Synod attended by all the Arch Bishops in Thiruvalla on Monday.



The Holy Synod met at the Synod Secretariat in the Church's global headquarters in Thiruvalla. HG Joshua Mor Barnabas Episcopa of Jorhat and Ranchi has been elected as the secretary of the Holy Synod.

The enthronement of the Metropolitan Elect would be held at 8 am on June 22 at the St. Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral in Kuttapuzha, Thiruvalla, followed by a felicitation programme at 10.45 am. It has been decided to rename the Believers Convention Centre in the Thiruvalla as the Mor Athanasius Yohan Memorial Convention Centre.

H.G. Dr. Samuel Mor Theopilus Episcopa was born on August 27, 1959 at Keekozhoor, Cherukole village in Pathanamthitta. He began his mission work at an early age of 17. He had served extensively in Kerala and as part of his missionary journey, he served in Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.



He was consecrated as episcopa in 2006. He had served as the General Secretary of Believers Church from 2004-2007. He was the diocesan bishop at Bengaluru Diocese (2008-2012), Chennai Diocese (2012-2013), synod secretary, Church Headquarters (2013-2017). He has authored books in Malayalam, English and Kannada. Some of his works include 'Giving to God' (Kannada), 'Leadership: Development and practice: A biblical perspective' and 'Aazhameriya Dhevya Sannidhyam' (Malayalam).