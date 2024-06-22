Experts will be engaged for preservation of Varkala Cliffs: MoS Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday said experts will be engaged to protect and preserve Varkala Cliffs. During a visit to the cliffs, the Minister of State for Tourism said: “Everything will be done scientifically.”

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) declared Varkala Cliffs a national geological monument in 2014. Located about 45 km from Thiruvananthapuram city, the cliffs overlook the Arabian Sea. There has been a massive erosion taking place over the years, which has taken away the laterite soil from the cliff base due to which there has also been a low turnout of tourists in the area.

These Cenozoic sedimentary formation cliffs are a unique geological feature on the otherwise flat Kerala coast and are known among geologists as the ‘Varkala Formation’. Over the years, there have been studies conducted on how to maintain this unique creation, but not much headway has been made by successive governments.

