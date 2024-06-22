Kannur: Days after an elderly man died in a bomb explosion, two more bombs were found on an uninhabited property in Kannur on Saturday, police said.

During a search in the area, cops recovered two steel bombs at a property on Ambilad road in Kuthuparamba here. An investigation is going on to find out how such highly explosive bombs were kept here, police said.

The death of an 86-year-old man due to a bomb explosion near Thalassery here on June 18 triggered a widespread political row in the state as the opposition Congress and the BJP had pointed fingers at the ruling CPM over allegedly making and keeping bombs in unoccupied houses and properties in the district.

Velayudhan, 90, died when he picked up and tried to open the bomb which he found in a farmland near his residence where he had gone to collect coconuts, according to police. His hands were severed in the impact of the explosion. He succumbed to injuries even before reaching hospital. Velayudhan was a native of Kudakkalam in Eranholi near Thalassery.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan admitted in the state assembly recently that there have been repeated incidents of bomb blasts in some areas of the northern district and said the police would conduct more rigorous investigations there.

(With PTI inputs)