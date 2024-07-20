Kochi in the grip of H1N1 flu cases, 134 suspected cases this year

Kochi: The Health Department has urged people to take preventive measures as Ernakulam district has been witnessing an increase in H1N1 flu cases. The district has reported 11 confirmed cases and 134 suspected cases this year, the District Medical Office (DMO) said in a statement on Saturday. The disease has caused three deaths in the district this year.

The H1N1 flu, sometimes called swine flu, is caused by a type of influenza A virus.

District Medical Officer Dr K Sakkeena told Onmanorama that the spike in cases of the air-borne disease is due to monsoon situation which makes the virus spread easily.

The main symptoms of H1N1 flu include fever, sore throat and headache. The health department has advised people to seek treatment from the nearest government hospital if symptoms of flu last over two days, or fever worsens or if symptoms like chest pain or breathing difficulties appear.

"The delay in seeking treatment can worsen the conditions and even lead to death," the department warned. Effective medicine against H1N1 fever is available free of cost in all government hospitals, the health department said.

The virus causing H1N1 flu can spread while an infected person coughs or sneezes.

In normal conditions, an infected person would require a simple diet, adequate water intake and rest. The infection could be dangerous for pregnant women and people with co-morbidity such as kidney and heart diseases and diabetes. Such people should seek treatment in the initial stage itself.

Precautions to take