Fire erupts in petrol pump in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2024 02:08 PM IST
Fire erupted from drainage water mixed with fuel. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A fire broke out at the Vazhakkodu petrol pump in Akamala here on Tuesday around 10 am leaving the people in panic. A disaster was averted as the petrol pump swiftly blocked the valves leading to the main fuel tank. According to reports, drainage water mixed with fuel that had overflowed from the pump triggered the blaze. The fire erupted when the water with fuel content flowed to waste burning near a shop close to the pump. 

Three units of Fire Force from Vadakkanchery reached the spot and extinguished the fire. A massive fire engulfed the area where the contaminated water was flowing out from the pump. As a result of the fire, traffic on the Shoranur-Kodungallur state highway was disrupted.

