Ankola landslide: Arjun's truck located in Gangavali river

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police confirmed on Wednesday that the truck located in the Gangavali river belonged to Kozhikode native Arjun. The search for Arjun, who went missing along with two others in a landslide in Karnataka's Shirur on July 16, had entered the ninth day on Wednesday.

"One truck has been definitively located in the water and that the naval deep divers will attempt anchoring shortly. The long arm boomer excavator will be used to dredge the river. Advanced drone based Intelligent Underground Buried Object Detection system was also deployed for search. The Coast Guard will do a helicopter search for missing bodies in water," Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda posted on social media platform X.

A helicopter belonging to the Coast Guard has begun a search operation in the river amid heavy rain and wind in Shirur. The long boom excavator which arrived at the site on Wednesday morning will be used to bring the truck ashore. The excavator will also help remove mud from a depth of 60 metres. A sonar signal indicating the presence of metal parts was detected from the river earlier. A signal was also received during a radar check from the same area .

The Navy and disaster management forces are using advanced technology, including sonar and radar, in the search operation. The Navy on Wednesday released a side scan sonar image of Ankola landslide location.

The investigation initially used Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), a geophysical method that uses radio waves to capture images below the Earth's surface. Four teams of experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Surathkal, Dakshina Kannada district, have also arrived to assist in the search.