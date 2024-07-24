Malappuram: Amid the Nipah scare in Malappuram, a total of 17 people including the close relatives of the 14-year-old boy who died of the virus tested negative. Addressing the media on Tuesday, health minister Veena George said that swab samples of 17 people including those who had direct contact with the victim were sent for the test and the results confirmed that these people had not contracted the virus.



The boy from Malappuram, who was under treatment for Nipah infection, died on Sunday morning following a cardiac arrest. After chairing a Nipah review meeting in the evening in Malappuram, where an outbreak was reported resulting in the death of the teenager, the minister said those in isolation should continue their 21-day quarantine. Action will be taken against those who violate the protocol, under public health laws, she said.

No relaxation in curbs

Earlier in the day, the minister said it was comforting that the deceased boy's close relatives and others who had come into contact with him tested negative for Nipah. However, she said the restrictions imposed in the area would continue and cannot be lifted yet.

The minister urged the public to continue to be vigilant and wear masks compulsorily in public places.

460 in contact list, 220 including healthcare workers in high-risk category

Currently, 460 people are on the contact list, of which 220 are in the high-risk category. Among those in the high-risk category, 142 are healthcare workers. Nineteen people on the contact list are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Seventeen people are admitted at Manjeri Medical College, and two are in Thiruvananthapuram.

The minister said strong mental support is being provided to those on the contact list. The call centre set up for clearing doubts about Nipah symptoms and to provide mental support has engaged with 329 people. The government said online classes are being held in schools in the Nipah-affected area. Arrangements will be made for online classes for students who cannot go to school due to being on the contact list, it said.

As part of the prevention efforts, awareness classes and training are are being conducted.

NIV team collect samples from bats

Meanwhile, a team of experts led by Dr R Balasubramanian from National Institute of Virology, Pune has arrived in the affected area to collect samples from bats.

"If the presence of the virus is detected, they will conduct genetic sequencing. CCTV cameras have been installed in the affected areas to detect the presence of bats. If the virus is present, samples will be collected from cattle and domestic animals and handed over to a team of experts from Bhopal," an official statement said.

Veena George said a mobile lab from the Pune Virology Institute has arrived in Kozhikode and commenced operations. She said the fever surveillance team has visited over 7,200 houses in Anakkayam and Pandikkad panchayats and collected information. In Anakkayam panchayat, 95 teams, and in Pandikkad panchayat, 144 teams are conducting house visits and collecting information, the minister said.

Strict action against fake news

At the same time, the government has warned against engaging in misinformation campaigns through social media about the disease. The health minister said legal action would be taken against such individuals. "Directions have been given to the district police chief to take action under the relevant sections of the Public Health Act and the Cyber Act," she said.

Two cases have been registered by the police for spreading false news related to Nipah on social media, the minister added. The state government had recently announced that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of Nipah outbreaks that have affected the state on four occasions in the past. The outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019. The presence of Nipah virus antibodies was detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.

(With PTI inputs)