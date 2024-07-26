Pathanamthitta: Two people were charred to death after their car caught fire at Vengal in Thiruvalla here on Friday. The fire force recovered the bodies of a man and woman from the car. Police told the media that Thukalassery natives were killed in the fire. Names of the duo are yet to be ascertained, the officer said.



The accident took place on Mundakkapadam-Vengal church road around 1.00 pm on Friday. It is learnt that the passengers got stuck inside the car when the fire spread quickly. Some police officers who were patrolling on Mundakkapadam road spotted the fire from the car. They immediately alerted the fire force and launched rescue efforts.

Though fire force personnel from Thiruvalla railway station rushed to the scene, they could not save the two lives. The car was completely gutted in the fire.