From Thrissur to Kannur, school students part with their savings to help Wayanad landslide victims

Thirussr/Kannur: Extending a helping hand to people who were affected by massive landslides in Wayanad, students from various schools from across the state are parting with their savings to contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Arnav Vishnu Nair, a Class 1 student of the GEMS Our Own Boys' High School in Dubai, donated Rs 1,103 from his piggy bank that he has been saving to buy toys for over two years. Arnav, the son of Vishnu and Nandita Raj of Poothole who work in UAE, handed over the amount to Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian. He was accompanied by his grandfather EU Rajan.

Thrissur district collector Arjun Pandian receives Arnav's piggy bank. Photo: Special Arrangement

Arnav told the collector that he was saddened by the visuals aired on TV and wanted to help in any way possible.

Like Arnav, Diya C Deepak, a Class 7 student at the Abu Dhabi Global Indian International School, gave her savings to CMDRF. She told the collector that she had saved Rs 25,000 for her birthday celebration. Diya is the daughter of Deepak and Simna from Koorkanchery.

Savings from mushroom cultivation donated

Students and teachers of the Iritty Higher Secondary School donated Rs 15,000 they generated from mushroom cultivation to the CMDRF. Programme officer P Siby, teachers and school NSS volunteers handed the funds to District Collector Arun K Vijayan on Friday.

Students and teachers of the Iritty Higher Secondary School hand over Rs 15,000 to Kannur district collector Arun K VIjayan as their contribution to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The school, which has won many accolades for its volunteer activities, has been highly praised for its mushroom cultivation for the past two years. The students donated the money they saved from the sales of the produce.