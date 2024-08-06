Unidentified body of man found in sea near Karnataka's Shirur 20 days after landslide

Shirur: Amid calls to resume the search for Kozhikode native Arjun, who went missing in a landslide at Shirur in Ankola of Karnataka, a decomposed body of a man was found in the sea. Underwater search expert Eshwar Malpe said that the body was found floating in the sea in Honnavar beach of Shirur.

Fishermen spotted the body in the sea and alerted police. It is learnt that a fishing net was found stuck on a leg of the body.



Meanwhile, the authority is yet to confirm whether the body belonged to a landslide victim or not. Manorama News reported that coastal police will take the body to the shore soon.

At the same time, it is suspected that the body belonged to a migrant worker who went missing in the sea a few days ago. The body was found at a location 25 km away from the landslide-hit National Highway 66.

Talking to Manorama News, Arjun's brother-in-law Jithin said that the Karnataka government has not officially started the search yet. He added that the DNA of Arjun's brother Abhijith is already with the Karnataka authority for further examination.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there is no clue about Arjun. The search operation was suspended due to inclement weather. It is suspected that Arjun is trapped inside the truck that got buried under the mud accumulated in the river following the landslide. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices.

On Monday, the Karnataka High Court ordered the district authority to resume the search for Arjun while considering a plea. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also visited Arjun's family on Sunday and promised action to find him.