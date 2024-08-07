Pinarayi slams attempts to discredit CMDRF, Cong leaders urge public to contribute to relief fund

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid controversies surrounding the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) meant for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims, veteran Congress leader AK Antony and Opposition leader VD Satheesan have urged the public to contribute to the pool. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned attempts to discredit the CMDRF. He asserted that certain vested interests had wrongly accused the CMDRF of lacking transparency and misallocating funds to undeserving recipients.



AK Antony contributes Rs 50,000

Former Defence Minister and ex-Kerala CM Antony announced that he would handover a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the CMDRF. While describing the landslides in Wayanad as an unprecedented tragedy, he emphasised the need for unity in aiding the affected families. "Setting aside politics and other differences, everybody should contribute generously to the CMDRF for the rehabilitation of the families who have been left there after the calamity," Antony told reporters on Wednesday. He also noted that the exact number of casualties was still unknown and stressed the importance of rehabilitating the affected people.

CMDRF audited by CAG: Pinarayi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday specifically addressed claims circulating on social media that alleged the government had misappropriated a large portion of the fund to the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) for purchasing laptops. He clarified that the CMDRF supported KSFE’s initiative to provide laptops for students who depended on online education during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that these allegations were a deliberate distortion of the facts aimed at undermining the fund's credibility.

He emphasised that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had audited the use of CMDRF funds from 2016 to 2019 and found no irregularities. He reiterated that the CMDRF was subject to scrutiny and auditing by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Vijayan highlighted that an electronic platform manages the CMDRF, overseeing the inflow and outflow of funds. The Principal Secretary (Finance), Raveendra Kumar Agarwal, oversees the CMDRF account, which is managed by the State Bank of India (SBI). Funds are disbursed to beneficiaries solely through bank transfers, requiring Agarwal's approval. The Revenue department administers the CMDRF, with the Principal Secretary (Revenue) monitoring contributions and withdrawals.

Despite the fund's transparency and accountability, Vijayan noted, some individuals still attempted to question its integrity. He mentioned that several service and teacher organizations, transcending political affiliations, had agreed to contribute five days’ salary to the CMDRF, either as a lump sum or in instalments.

UDF MLAs to contribute a month's salary

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan denied accusations that he had advised against contributing to the CMDRF. A screenshot circulated by CPM members had suggested he had advised against donating to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He clarified that neither he nor his party had told anyone not to contribute. “The UDF plans to submit a detailed rehabilitation plan to the government and urge the government to implement the warning mechanisms and prone area mapping demanded by the opposition since 2021. Even if there is another disaster, people should not be lost," Satheesan said.

Satheesan also emphasised the need for complete transparency in the fund’s utilisation. Satheesan alleged that the government had diverted some of the funds collected for flood relief in 2019 for other purposes and accused the government of avoiding questions in the Assembly regarding the CMDRF's use. He stated that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would ensure public accountability for the CMDRF.

Satheesan said that any funds allocated for Wayanad should be utilised exclusively for Wayanad, and the purposes for which the money is used should be clearly communicated. Satheesan stated that he does not intend to create a political controversy.

"Even the questions in the assembly regarding the utilisation of the relief fund have not received a clear answer. That is why clarification was sought. We are not implying that fraud and embezzlement will happen everywhere like what happened in Ernakulam. There may have been isolated incidents like this. And why was a case filed against the person who said that he would not give money to the Chief Minister's relief fund and would instead build two houses? It's everyone's choice. The UDF MLAs decided to donate one month's salary with the understanding that it will be used for a good cause. The government should ensure that an incident like last time does not happen this time," said Satheesan.