Wayanad landslides: 399 dead, at least 152 still missing

The search for missing individuals following a series of devastating landslides in Wayanad continues on Wednesday. Rescue teams will concentrate their efforts on forest areas today. Locations where wells are situated will be excavated deeply. The Kerala government has also decided to involve the relatives of the missing, along with the villagers, in the search operations.

A 12-member rescue team, including a six-member Army unit and four commandos from the Kerala Police’s special operation wing, are deployed for the search in the Sunrise Valley area. An Army cadaver dog will assist them.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the landslides touched 399, with at least 152 people still missing. Over 80 individuals are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The state cabinet is scheduled to meet today to discuss further measures for the search and rescue operations. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Tuesday instructed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to provide free power for six months to the three landslide-affected wards of the Meppadi panchayat. The 1,139 beneficiaries will also have their outstanding dues waived, if any, according to the minister.

Additionally, the Kerala police have registered 62 cases against individuals for spreading misinformation about the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) so far, resulting in 15 arrests.