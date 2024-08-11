Kozhikode man kidnapped from Akshaya centre, brutally assaulted

Kozhikode: A man was kidnapped from an Akshaya centre and subjected to brutal assault here. Abid of Chullikkaparamba is under treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Areacode, Malappuram. He sustained grievous injuries on the head, for which he underwent surgery, and on the spinal cord.

Abid was kidnapped from the Akshaya centre, which he manages, in Chullikkaparamba near Cheruvadi here on Saturday noon. He was rescued by his relatives and friends from a house, where he was locked, in Poomkudy, near Areacode.

As per reports, an eight-member gang reached the centre in two vehicles and started to assault Abid. They then dragged him into the vehicle and drove away. Abid's relatives and friends who saw him being abducted, followed the vehicle, which ended up at the house in Poomkudy, where he was found with several injuries. He was freed and rushed to the hospital.

The gang that abducted Abid was supposedly led by an NRK (non-resident Keralite), whose wife works at the Akshaya centre. His accomplices were members of a quotation gang, all members of a gymnasium in Malappuram.

Mukkom police registered a case under different sections, including attempt to murder (Bharatiya Nyaya Samhitha-109), and an inquiry has commenced, a police officer in Mukkom station told Onmanorama.

Meanwhile, human rights activist and social worker CT Muneer accused the police of adopting a lackadaisical approach in helping find Abid. “It was his kin and friends who followed the kidnappers' vehicle and freed him. Abid was too weak after the assault,” Muneer said.