Stalker attacks college girl on Kochi road; breaks her expensive phone

Kochi: In a shocking incident, a college-going girl was attacked by a stalker on the road in Thrikkakara around 9.15 am on Friday. Police registered a case against Kottayam native Ansal after receiving a complaint from the girl.

As per the complaint, Ansal used to stalk the 20-year-old girl. As he continued to disturb her, she blocked his phone calls. Irked by this, the youth blocked the girl on the road and attacked her. When the girl was heading to the college, Ansal blocked her and slapped her multiple times.

In her statement to the police, the girl alleged that Ansal verbally abused her during the encounter. She claimed that the angry youth had snatched her phone worth Rs one lakh and broken it by throwing it on the road.