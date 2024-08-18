CPM warns local leader who raised allegation against health min Veena George's husband

Pathanamthitta: CPM has warned district committee member and Koduman panchayat president KK Sreedharan for raising allegations against Health Minister Venna Georg's husband.

Sreedharan had alleged that the minister's husband George Joseph had shifted the alignment of the drain to avoid his commercial establishment during the construction of the KIIFB-funded road in the district. Media had picked up his allegation that Joseph had threatened the officials to get his wishes granted.



Despite demands for action from party members including the district secretary, in light of the allegations, the state leadership did not budge.

Congress had earlier alleged that the alignment of the drain on the state highway was changed to protect a building near Kodumon stadium on the Ezhankulam-Kaippattoor road.

Congress pointed out that changing the alignment of the drain would reduce the width of the 12-metre-wide road. The state highway is being constructed for Rs 40 crore.