Wayanad landslides: Missing persons count revised to 119 after DNA testing

Wayanad: Almost three weeks after the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, the state government has updated the number of missing people to 119. Though 128 people were listed as missing initially, the numbers were updated following the completion of DNA tests. Authorities had previously stated that the missing persons list would be updated as DNA identification of bodies progressed. As of August 14, 401 DNA tests have been conducted. Delays occurred due to the difficulty of testing decomposed body parts, with identifications now being made by matching DNA with relatives.



Meanwhile, the Kerala government is swiftly providing financial assistance to those affected by the landslides in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district. Approximately Rs 72 lakh has been disbursed to 12 people from the SDRF and CMDRF, according to the local administration on Saturday.

Additionally, Rs 10,000 in immediate financial aid has been distributed to 617 individuals who lost their livelihoods in the July 30 disaster, which claimed over 200 lives. The government has also approved Rs 10,000 each for 124 families to assist with cremation and burial expenses.

Efforts are underway to provide financial support to those among the 34 hospitalized for injuries sustained during the disaster who have submitted the necessary documentation, the district administration reported.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department is collecting information about vehicles that were completely destroyed or rendered unusable in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Kalpetta is seeking details such as registration numbers and owner information for affected vehicles.

Those with relevant information can contact the RTO in person, by post, phone—9188961929, 04936-202607—or email at kl12.mvd@kerala.gov.in.