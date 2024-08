Thiruvananthapuram: CPM leader TP Ramakrishnan will replace EP Jayarajan as the Left Democratic Front's Convenor. The CPM State Secretariat arrived at the decision on Saturday.



Ramakrishnan has served as the Minister for Excise and Labour in the first Pinarayi Vijayan ministry. He represents the Perambra constituency in the Kerala Assembly.

EP Jayarajan was removed from the post of LDF convenor on Saturday following the controversy surrounding his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.