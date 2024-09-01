Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Not aware of Hema committee, says actor Rajinikanth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2024 09:33 PM IST Updated: September 01, 2024 09:38 PM IST
Actor Rajinikanth. File Photo.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday said that he was unaware of the Hema Committee and the report it released on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Rajinikanth made these comments when several people, including actors, had started demanding a similar panel in Kollywood.

Media personnel met Rajinikanth at the Chennai International Airport and asked him about his upcoming movie Coolie, to which the actor smiled and replied. A reporter then sought his opinion about setting up a panel similar to Kerala's Hema committee in Tamil Nadu. The actor then said, "What? I am not aware of it, sorry."

Earlier in the day, Tamil actor Jiiva also engaged in a heated conversation with media personnel. When asked about the recent #MeToo allegations in the Mollywood and the Hema Committee report, Jiiva asserted that there were no issues with the Tamil industry, suggesting that problems were confined only to the Malayalam film field.

The Justice Hema committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report disclosed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE