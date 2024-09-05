Supplyco hikes prices of subsidised items ahead of Onam market opening today

Thiruvananthapuram ∙ As Onam markets open today, Supplyco has raised the prices of subsidised items, including 'Kuruva' rice and tur dal. The price of 'Kuruva' rice was raised from Rs 30 to Rs 33 per kilogram. Similarly, the price of matta rice increased from Rs 30 to Rs 33 per kilogram the other day. Though the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil had announced that the cost of raw rice would rise from Rs 26 to Rs 29 per kilogram, this change has not yet come into effect.

Out of the 13 subsidised items, only the 'Jaya' rice price remains unchanged. The cost of tur dal was increased from Rs 111 to Rs 115 per kilogram. The price of green gram was reduced from Rs 92 to Rs 90, while the price of sugar was hiked from Rs 27 to Rs 33 per kilogram. The government has decided to revise the prices of subsidised goods in proportion to the changes in the open market.

Meanwhile, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil said that the Supplyco prices were still lower than the market rate. "Our objective is to provide relief to the people. We are trying to control the market prices by offering goods at a subsidised rate," the minister said.

"We are offering a kilogram of sugar at Rs 33 when the market price is Rs 46. Is this inflation? Which other government institution in India offers such rates?" he asked.

Supplyco Onam markets

The Onam markets will kick-start from Thursday with the opening of Supplyco’s Onam fairs. These markets will run until the 14th. District-level fairs will be held from September 6 to 14. In addition to the 13 subsidised items, Sabari products, FMCG items, Milma, handloom products, fruits, and organic vegetables will be available at discounts ranging from 10% to 50%. Over 200 daily-use items from major brands will also be offered at discounted prices.

Another attraction is the Sabari Signature Kit, which includes six Sabari products worth Rs 255, available for Rs 189. In addition to the regular discounts, up to an additional 10% discount will be available during "Deep Discount Hours." Attractive combo offers and "buy one, get one free" promotions on branded products will also be available. The state-level inauguration of the Onam markets will be conducted today at 5 pm by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at EK Nayanar Park, Kizhakkekotta, Thiruvananthapuram.